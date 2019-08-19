Police: Investigation paper into Bangi road rage death now with DPP

In the August 10 incident, Syed Muhammad Danial Syed Shakir died after an argument broke out with another motorist following an accident at KM239 of the North-South Expressway near the Bandar Baru Bangi exit. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Aug 19 — The police have handed over the investigation paper into the death of motorist Syed Muhammad Danial Syed Shakir, 29, to the office of Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) today.

Selangor Deputy Police Chief Datuk Ab Rashid Ab Wahab said police have completed the investigations and are now waiting for further instructions from the DPP.

“Once we get the instruction from the DPP, we will conduct further instructions, the decision is up to the public prosecutor,” he told reporters at the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

Also present was Selangor Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department head, SAC Datuk K. Kumaran.

Earlier, Ab Rashid witnessed the signing ceremony of an agreement of cooperation between Selangor Police and taxi company, PicknGo Sdn Bhd.

In the incident at 1.40pm on August 10, Syed Muhammad Danial died after an argument broke out following an accident at Kilometre 239 of the North-South Expressway, Kajang, near the Bandar Baru Bangi exit.

Police have since arrested a man and his wife, aged early 40s and late 30s, to help in the investigations.

On August 17, the remand order for the male suspect was extended until Thursday while his wife, the female suspect, was released.

