Over 12,000 cartons of cigarettes encased in concrete seized from Malaysia-registered lorry at Singapore’s Tuas checkpoint; S$1.3m tax evaded

ICA officers discovered the hidden cigarettes when they investigated after noticing anomalies in the concrete blocks being carried on the lorry (pictured). — Handout via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Aug 19 — A lorry driver was caught trying to bring more than 12,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore — the largest haul in the last five years — the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement today.

Vigilant ICA officers found the cigarettes encased inside 16 large concrete blocks being carried on the lorry, ICA said.

The officers noticed anomalies when they conducted checks on the arriving Malaysia-registered lorry at Tuas Checkpoint on July 29 at about 9.05am. They then drilled into the concrete blocks and discovered the hidden cigarettes.

Vigilant ICA officers discovered the cigarettes when they drilled into the concrete blocks. — Handout via TODAY

Lost revenue from the attempted importation would have amounted to about S$1,240,430 (RM3.74 million) in duty that was evaded and S$90,590 in Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded on the 12,479 cartons.

The 25-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested and further investigations are ongoing by Singapore Customs.

Safeguarding Singapore’s borders remains ICA’s top priority, it stressed in its statement.

“The same methods of concealment used by contraband smugglers may be used by terrorists to smuggle arms and explosives to carry out attacks in Singapore,” said ICA. — TODAY