Respect Pakatan consensus and refrain from asking Dr M to step down, says Anwar

SHAH ALAM, Aug 18 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said there is no need to make statements calling for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to step down.

Anwar was responding to questions from the media in regards to PKR lawmaker Hassan Abdul Karim’s comments last week where he proposed for Dr Mahathir to step down as he claimed the latter is not able to manage several pressing issues that has been taking place.

“Our (PKR) advice has been to respect the Pakatan Harapan consensus to support Dr Mahathir as prime minister and Anwar as the next prime minister. That’s been the consensus.

“There are attempts to sabotage (us) both ways but as far as I’m concerned as far as Dr Mahathir’s concerned and as far as Pakatan Harapan leaders are concerned nothing has changed.

“So my advice is, therefore, refrain from any statements of this nature,” said Anwar when met in Shah Alam for the National Professional Motivators Convention.

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has also slammed Hassan for calling Mahathir to step down.

Azmin said a PKR MP should not come out with such a statement but should concentrate on the development agenda of his own constituency.