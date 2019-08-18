Drug addict detained for attacking his semi-paralysed father in Kuantan

Police have detained an unemployed man for attacking his semi-paralysed father with a sharp weapon at their house in Kampung Chendor Baru yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Aug 18 — Police have detained an unemployed man for attacking his semi-paralysed father with a sharp weapon at their house in Kampung Chendor Baru, here, yesterday.

Pahang Criminal Investigations Department chief Datuk Othman Nanyan said the 33-year-old suspect, who tested positive for drugs, was nabbed while hiding in a busy nearby the house after he became aware of police presence.

The 9 am incident occurred when the suspect and his elder brother were at home with their 62-year-old father, who has been semi-paralysed since 2014, while their mother went to work.

“The elder brother said during the incident, he was in the bedroom and saw his sibling storm out of the house in a rush. Upon checking, he found that their father had sustained a 13-centimetre wound on the neck.

“The elder brother then alerted his mother on the incident and they rushed the victim to the Kemaman Hospital, Terengganu and he was reported to be in stable condition,” he said in a statement here today.

Othman said police were still looking for the weapon used in the incident and checks revealed that the suspect has a previous drug record.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon. — Bernama