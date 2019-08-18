Accused of violating law, anti-Lynas group says application for permit to use park submitted three weeks ago

Save Malaysia, Stop Lynas (SMSL) group said application for a permit to hold the anti-Lynas rally at Taman Gelora, Kuantan was submitted almost a month ago. — Picture courtesy of Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Application for a permit to hold the anti-Lynas rally at Taman Gelora, Kuantan was submitted almost a month ago, the Save Malaysia, Stop Lynas (SMSL) group said in its defence against accusations of them violating the law.

SMSL chairman Tan Bun Teet said the group had given enough time for the Kuantan Municipal Council (MPK) to respond prior to the date of the rally.

“We submitted the application for permission to use the park about the same time as when we notified the police.

“The police responded four days after, with a condition that we get an approval from MPK.

“Is MPK so inefficient that it couldn’t even get back to us with a simple answer of whether or not we could use the park?” Tan said when contacted by Malay Mail today.

The rally which proceeded this morning was held to protest against the government’s latest move to renew Lynas Malaysia’s licence for another six months.

The group also demanded for the resignation of Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs for their “U-turn” on the rare earth plant.

“It was a peaceful rally, everyone was very well-behaved.

“About 500 people turned up this morning, some of them came from Johor and some from Kuala Lumpur.

“All we did was hold up placards, with message expressing our protest against the government’s decision over Lynas,” he said.

When asked about previous events held at the park, whether those needed permit, Tan said many events were organised without any approval.

“We wanted to keep everything transparent. And PH has been emphasising on the rule of law, so we were just abiding by what they have been saying.

“We are law-abiding citizens. The fact that MPK didn’t reject our approval we assumed that there was nothing wrong with the application and decide to carry on with the rally,” he added.

Tan said he was aware that the police will be calling him and the other organisers of the anti-Lynas rally and said they are ready to cooperate.

“We’re ready to give our full cooperation to the police with regards to this rally,” he said.

Kuantan police chief Asst Comm Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali reportedly said the rally did not meet the provisions under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

Under the Act, it is stated that rally organisers are required to notify the officer in charge of the district police (OCPD) within 10 days before the gathering date.

“I wonder why they still continued with the rally when all the necessary requirements had been clearly stated.

“We will file a police report to enable an investigation and appropriate action will be taken according to the law after referring to the state police chief,” he told reporters earlier.

Mohamad Noor also said the police had explained the need for approval of the venue owner during an hour-long meeting with five SMSL representatives including its chairman on August 7 at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters (IPD).

He said so far, the organisers had only met one of the requirements, which is giving the police 10 days’ notice.

Earlier today, the police had advised protestors to take the rally elsewhere as the local authorities did not grant rally organisers permission to use the venue.