Air quality moderate in Sarawak as at 11am

KUCHING, Aug 16 ― The air quality in Sarawak as at 11 am today was generally moderate, according to the Air Pollutants Index (API) readings.

The monitoring station at the Miri Industrial Training Institute recorded an API reading of 91, better than the 92 as at 9am, according to the statistics provided by the Department of Environment (DoE).

The API reading at SK Kuala Baram 2 had gone up by one point to 62 at 11am. The API readings for Sri Aman, Sibu, Miri and Kuching were 60, 59, 59 and 76, respectively.

A reading of zero to 50 shows that the air quality is healthy; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy and over 300, hazardous.

The people can get the latest API readings from the DoE website or by downloading the smartphone application, MyIPU, on Google Play. ― Bernama