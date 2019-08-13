Report on Kerinchi PPR lift mishap ready by Friday, says FT minister

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said DOSH was now its final stages of completing it and would submit the report to Kuala Lumpur City Hall. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 13 — The full report of the forensic investigation into the incident where a lift plunged at the Kampung Kerinchi People’s Housing project (PPR) in Kuala Lumpur will be submitted on Friday (August 16), said Federal Territory Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

He said the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), which is handling the investigation, was now its final stages of completing it and would submit the report to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“They have promised to come up with the report as soon as possible and will submit it on August 16,” he said of the latest development regarding the matter, after opening the International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation (IWWF) Waterski World Championship here today.

The lift with nine occupants and its door still open, plunged from the fifth floor of the building on August 2. Eight of them sustained multiple injuries on the legs, wrists and hands.

On a proposal that DOSH representatives be present when maintenance contractors carried out lift inspections, Khalid said he was not sure if it was practical move or otherwise as DOSH may have limited staff.

“The important thing is that the manufacturers and contractors in the service and maintenance of elevators do their work professionally, follow procedures and ensure that every inspection is recorded,” he said. — Bernama