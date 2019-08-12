UK, Ireland and France assisting Bukit Aman to solve missing Irish teen case

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop speaks during a press conference on missing Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin in Seremban August 8, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop today confirmed that two police officers from the United Kingdom and another officer from Ireland have arrived here to assist local authorities in their search for missing 15-year-old Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin.

Mohamad told Malay Mail that officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency, Scotland Yard and An Garda Síochána are supporting Malaysian authorities in the search for Nora Quiorin.

“Yes, they are here,” he said without divulging further information when contacted.

It was learnt that the Garda liaison officer arrived here on Saturday to assist Federal police with their investigations.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan deputy police chief SAC Che Zakaria Othman in a press conference this evening said that there are officers from England, France and Ireland who are currently here.

“They have been here since last week, from Ireland, England and France... and are assisting us with investigations.

“The officers are not involved in the search and rescue operations,” he said at the Pantai police station.

When asked what kind of support the foreign police officers are providing local police, Zakaria said, “I can’t reveal the details of support they are giving us.”

Zakaria also declined to answer when asked on the exact number of foreign police officers who have arrived here.

“Several of them we won’t tell you exactly how many.”

Search and rescue team members looking for Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin at Gunung Berembun August 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

The SAR operations today entered day nine and saw police beefing up the number of personnel involved in the operation to cover more ground.

Zakaria said the search today focused on Gunung Berembun and given that it was a bigger search area, the number of personnel was increased.

Up to 348 SAR personnel are involved in the operation.

Among the agencies involved are various units of the police force — including its elite force VAT 69 — the Senoi Praaq, K9, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Forestry Department and volunteers.

Nora Anne flew to Kuala Lumpur from London with her father and two siblings on August 4 for a two-week holiday. Her mother arrived separately from Singapore.

The family journeyed together to the upscale forest resort from the airport that Saturday.

Nora Anne was found missing from her bedroom which she shared with her siblings at 8am the following day.