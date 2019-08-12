Sultan Muhammad V participates in Aidiladha sacrificial ritual

Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V prepares to slaughter a cow in conjunction with Aidiladha in Kota Baru August 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Aug 12 — The Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V today slaughtered two cows in conjunction with the Aidiladha sacrificial ritual organised by the Qurban Jama’ie Council, Kelantan Islamic Affairs and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) on the grounds of the Perak Jubilee Islamic Complex, Sultan Ismail Petra, Panji here, today.

His Highness arrived at about 9am accompanied by Tengku Makhota Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, and Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan and MAIK president Tan Sri Tengku Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz and MAIK deputy president Zulkifle Ab Rahman.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam said 39 cows were sacrificed today which included two donated by Sultan Muhammad V, 10 cows from the public and the rest by MAIK.

“The beef will be distributed to the Panji Mosque, Muhammadi Mosque and to the asnaf (needy) groups around Kota Baru,” he told reporters. — Bernama