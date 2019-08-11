BSH2019 cash aid programme third phase starts on Aug 28, says Finance Minister

Lim Guan Eng said the third phase of this year's Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH2019) payments will start from August 28. Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, August 11 — The third phase of this year’s Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH2019) payments will start from August 28, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

In a statement today, the Bagan MP said that the subsistence assistance will involve nearly 3.6 million recipients and is expected to cost Putrajaya around RM1.23 billion.

“The payment will be directly credited into their respective bank accounts using information from the second phase of BSH2019.

“To ensure that the BSH2019 programme is targeted to those who are qualified, appeals can be made from July 1 to August 15, 2019 and the payment for successful applicants will be made in September 2019,” said Lim.

The third phase will see recipients with household income below RM2,000 receiving RM400. Those with household income between RM2,001 to RM3,000 will receive RM350 and those earning between RM3,001 to RM4,000 will receive RM100.

So far, the government has spent RM2.85 billion for BSH2019 payments in the first phase back in January and the second phase in May.