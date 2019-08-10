Ten injured as storm leaves trail of fallen trees in Kedah

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department personnel clearing fallen trees due to a storm last night. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

ALOR SETAR, Aug 10 — The Kedah Fire and Rescue Department has received 87 reports of fallen trees in four areas as at 8am this morning due to a storm last night.

The department’s Operations and Rescue Division assistant director Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said the areas involved were Kota Setar, Sungai Petani, Baling and Langkawi.

“There were 10 injured victims in the incident. So far we are still receiving reports of fallen trees,” he said in a statement.

He said the latest information on the case would be announced from time to time while the morning weather in several areas was reported to be fair.

Meanwhile in Kota Baru, the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department did not receive any reports of property damage or loss of lives in the storm in the state last night.

Operations assistant director, Mohd Wildan Azhari said there were four reports of fallen trees in Bachok, Machang, Jeli and Pasir Puteh.

“As at nine this morning, there were no reports received. But we are prepared as several states were affected by the storm,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today. — Bernama