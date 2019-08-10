Indonesian President Joko Widodo shares excitement of being driven by Dr M (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad drives Indonesian President Joko Widodo to lunch at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya August 9, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo today shared his excitement of being chauffeured around by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in a Proton car during his two-day visit to Malaysia ended yesterday.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir took Joko, popularly known as Jokowi, in the Proton Persona car, which the former drove himself, to a luncheon he hosted at Seri Perdana, the prime minister’s official residence.

“Tun Mahathir is indeed an energetic and hard-working senior leader. He doesn’t just steer the nation, he steers the car himself. And he can go very fast too.

“This was the second time I had been in a car driven by Tun Mahathir,” the Indonesian president said in his tweet, which accompanied a video he posted on his official Twitter account today.

Bapak Tun Mahathir sungguh pemimpin senior yang enerjik dan pekerja keras. Bukan hanya soal urusan negara, mobil pun beliau setir sendiri. Bisa ngebut juga.



Ini kali kedua saya menumpang di mobil yang dikemudikan Bapak Tun Mahathir. pic.twitter.com/mtIpZEhzbl — Joko Widodo (@jokowi) August 10, 2019

Dr Mahathir drove the red Proton Persona bearing registration number B 2367 A, which was followed by the other vehicles carrying members of the Indonesian entourage.

In February 2015, Dr Mahathir had taken Jokowi on a test drive in a Proton car at the Sepang race circuit. He was the chairman of Proton then. — Bernama