Indonesian President Joko Widodo shares excitement of being driven by Dr M (VIDEO)

Published 5 minutes ago on 10 August 2019

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad drives Indonesian President Joko Widodo to lunch at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya August 9, 2019. — Bernama pic
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo today shared his excitement of being chauffeured around by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in a Proton car during his two-day visit to Malaysia ended yesterday.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir took Joko, popularly known as Jokowi, in the Proton Persona car, which the former drove himself, to a luncheon he hosted at Seri Perdana, the prime minister’s official residence.

“Tun Mahathir is indeed an energetic and hard-working senior leader. He doesn’t just steer the nation, he steers the car himself. And he can go very fast too.

“This was the second time I had been in a car driven by Tun Mahathir,” the Indonesian president said in his tweet, which accompanied a video he posted on his official Twitter account today.

Dr Mahathir drove the red Proton Persona bearing registration number B 2367 A, which was followed by the other vehicles carrying members of the Indonesian entourage.

In February 2015, Dr Mahathir had taken Jokowi on a test drive in a Proton car at the Sepang race circuit. He was the chairman of Proton then. — Bernama

