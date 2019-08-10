Embrace true meaning of sacrifice for sake of Muslim unity, DPM says in Aidiladha message

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah is pictured at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur March 14,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Muslims in Malaysia should embrace the true meaning of the deed of sacrifice performed in conjunction with Aidiladha as it will not only enhance their faith in Allah but also ensure that they will remain united, said Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The deputy prime minister said this was to avoid split and to ensure that the sanctity of Islam will be preserved and that the wellbeing of the Muslim community would continue to be improved.

“We must set aside our personal interests for the sake of the Muslim community and nurture the spirit of love for the country to achieve racial and religious harmony.

“Thus, in conjunction with Aidiladha, let us work hand in hand together to strengthen unity among our multi-racial society and translate the culture of tolerance into a community context,” she said in her Aidiladha greetings to all Muslims in the country.

Muslims around the world will be celebrating Aidiladha tomorrow to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim and Prophet Ismail in obeying Allah’s command. Muslims slaughter an animal, usually a cow, buffalo or goat, in honour of the sacrifice. — Bernama