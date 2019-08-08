‘Nora darling, I love you, I’m here’: Nine words from mother played in jungle for missing Irish teen

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusof speaks during a press conference on missing Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin in Seremban August 8, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Aug 8 — As the search for missing Irish teenager with specials needs, Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, enters day five, the police are now using a voice recording of her mother Meabh Quoirin in hopes of coaxing her daughter to come towards the search team as the police said she could be hiding in fear.

Negri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusof said each team from the search and rescue operation has been equipped with a bullhorn, while some are even using their phones to play the recording in the jungle.

“We’ve equipped each team with a hailer and they started using it this morning with the mum’s voice,” he confirmed at a press conference at the Pantai police station here.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan deputy police chief SAC Che Zakaria Othman said the words expressed in the recording are: "Nora darling, I love you... mum is here. Mum is here, Nora darling, my love.

He said in the voice recording, Meabh sounds persuasive like how she usually talks to calm down Nora Anne.

The Fire and Rescue Department deploys its K9 unit in the search for missing Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin at The Dusun in Negri Sembilan August 7, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

