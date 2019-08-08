Man electrocuted to death after attempting to steal TNB cables in Pasir Gudang

PASIR GUDANG, Aug 8 — A 33-year-old man was electrocuted to death while attempting to steal cables from a Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) electricity supply distributor box at an industrial area in Pasir Gudang yesterday.

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Ismail Dollah said the authorities received a call from the public at about 9pm alerting them to the incident after spotting the victim’s body at the scene.

He said a police team arrived and found the man’s body lying next to the TNB electricity supply distribution box.

“With the assistance from the Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue Department and TNB Johor Baru, the victim’s remains was removed from the scene at 12.45am today after the electricity supply was temporarily halted,” Ismail said in a statement today.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim was electrocuted while trying to steal the distribution box cable by cutting it.

Ismail said the victim’s body was sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) for a post-mortem.

“Further investigations are still ongoing and the case has been classified as sudden death,” he said.