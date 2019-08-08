High Court bars questions on sexual harassment allegations against ex-minister Husni Hanadzlah

Former finance minister II Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 6, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The High Court here today disallowed any question pertaining to the allegation of sexual harassment involving former Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah during the trial of Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali made the ruling after hearing arguments from Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram and counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.

Sithambaram said he objected to the question pertaining to the matter as it was scandalous and irrelevant to the case while Muhammad Shafee contended that his line of questioning was meant to determine Ahmad Husni’s credibility as a witness, therefore it was highly relevant to the case.

In his ruling, Justice Mohd Nazlan said:

“On the issue of the sexual allegation, it is scandalous in nature, so I disallow any question on it.”

Earlier, Ahmad Husni, 67, told the High Court that he believed Najib initiated sexual harassment and corruption allegations against him in 2016 for enquiring about 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The 56th prosecution witness said this when cross-examined by Muhammad Shafee Abdullah on the 50th day of the former premier’s trial in relation to the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

Muhammad Shafee questioned Ahmad Husni about a document containing Najib’s speech in Parliament on October 24, 2016.

In the speech, Ahmad Husni complained that after he voiced out his concerns about the way 1MDB was managed, he was hit by various serious allegations such as graft and a sexual harassment claim by one of his female staff.

Shafee: That was why you were upset?

Husni: Yes.

Shafee: You associated it (the sexual harassment claim) with Najib?

Husni: Yes.

Shafee: On the sexual harassment allegation by your own staff, you think Najib was behind the sexual harassment report made against you by your own female staff.

Husni: Yes.

Shafee: There was a police report lodged against you?

Husni: Yes.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before Justice Mohd Nazlan continues. — Bernama