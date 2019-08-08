Finance Ministry calls Malaysians to share ideas, suggestions for Budget 2020 preparation

People watch a ‘live’ television broadcast of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng tabling Budget 2019 in Parliament November 2, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The Finance Ministry is inviting Malaysians from all walks of life to share their ideas and suggestions with the government, for the preparation of Budget 2020.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said Malaysians are welcomed to channel their ideas through belanjawan2020.treasury.gov.my, also on social media, by using #belanjawan2020 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“The government has formed a Budget Consultation Council, which is one of the main forums, whereby various parties from the private sector, NGOs and agencies are invited to come and contribute ideas and constructive suggestions, to be considered as inputs, in planning strategies and steps needed for the Budget.

“Additionally, several focus group consultation sessions will be held together with the state governments of Johor, Kedah, Perak and Sabah, as well as ministries, beginning August 9, 2019,” Lim said.

The public can share their ideas for Budget 2020, beginning tomorrow, until September 11, next month.

The Budget 2020 will be tabled in Parliament on October 11.