Another case of baby dumping in Kuantan

The baby was found the owner of the house at Perumahan Pandan Damai this evening. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KUANTAN, Aug 8 — A newborn baby girl, with the umbilical cord still intact, was found abandoned in front of a terrace house at Perumahan Pandan Damai here today.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the baby, wrapped in a batik cloth, was found at 6.15pm with a note, asking the woman of the house to take care of the baby, attached to it.

Mohamad Noor said the baby was found by the house owner when he went out to his car to get his child’s schoolbag.

“The man saw the bundle of batik cloth in front of his house gate and when he went to inspect it, saw the baby, believed to be a newborn, and then took her to the Jaya Gading police station to lodge a report,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Noor said the baby was then sent to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital and reported to be healthy.

He urged those with information to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama