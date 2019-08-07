Kit Siang: Malaysia must unite to fix economy

Lim said Malaysia needed to undo the damage from being a ‘global kleptocracy’. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Malaysians need to jointly address fundamental education issues and build up the local economy to its full potential, Lim Kit Siang said today.

Commenting on similar remarks from Tun Daim Zainuddin, the Iskandar Puteri MP said Malaysia needed to undo the damage from being a “global kleptocracy”.

“The time is indeed long overdue for Malaysians to unite and move purposefully to make the country a top world-class nation in as many fields of human endeavour as possible,” Lim said in a statement.

He cited as example Bangalore, India that succeeded in positioning itself as Asia’s Silicon Valley while Malaysia’s Multimedia Super Corridor did not despite starting at the same time.

Lim also said the economy of the small island state of Singapore was able to surpass that of Malaysia’s in five years out of the last 38.

“Three of the five years occurred from 2015 to 2017,” Lim noted.

