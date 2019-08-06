Terengganu assemblymen have no problem declaring assets, says MB

A display is seen at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya June 21, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 6 — The Terengganu state government is ready to cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) which is reportedly seeking to oblige all state assemblymen to declare their assets.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar however said the state government would need to seek further information from the MACC regarding the matter.

“Generally, we do not have any problems with the declaration (of assets) and so on, it is only in technical terms that we have to resolve, as it must also be in line with our colleagues (fellow assemblymen) in other states,” he told reporters after launching the Darul Iman Integrity Policy at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

The event was also attended by MACC deputy chief commissioner (prevention) Datuk Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil.

A newspaper report today quoted MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya as saying she wished to make it mandatory for assemblymen to declare their assets, as states were at risk of becoming corruption dens. — Bernama