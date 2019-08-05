Perak DAP rep forgives egg pelter in khat controversy, but cops leaving book open

Menglembu assemblyman Steven Chaw (right) poses for a picture with Chow Siok Ming. — Picture via Facebook/ Steven Chaw

IPOH, Aug 5 — Menglembu assemblyman Steven Chaw said today he will not be taking any action against the man who pelted his service centre with eggs in an angry rant over the government’s introduction of Jawi calligraphy in vernacular schools.

The DAP lawmaker added that the police complaint filed by his special officer Khairul Nizam over the egg incident has been withdrawn.

“The incident that happened yesterday evening was unintended by either party and I will not take further action on the matter.

“I stressed that DAP is always ready to hear the views of the people and that our doors are always open. We will continue our efforts to provide the best service to the people and the nation,” he said in a statement after meeting the pelter Chow Siok Ming, and the latter’s wife.

Chaw described Chow as a “concerned citizen” over the khat lessons, adding that their exchanges on the subject were harmonious.

Local media reported yesterday that Chow took his two daughters to the Menglembu DAP service centre yesterday.

A video circulating online showed Chow chucking raw eggs at the building after swearing.

In the video, Chow could be heard saying: “I voted DAP last year and for the last six general elections. Please DAP, don’t betray us Chinese. We believed what you said.”

Ipoh police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby said Chow was arrested yesterday evening and was freed at about 1.45am today.

“We have taken his statements and released him on bail. We will continue with the investigation even though the report has been withdrawn,” he said.

Local media reports claim many DAP supporters, mostly Chinese, are upset with the ruling party leaders who defended the Education Ministry’s move to start the Arabic calligraphy classes as part of the Primary Four Bahasa Malaysia syllabus in Chinese— and Tamil-medium schools from next year.

Its critics ostensibly see the introduction as part of a furtive Islamisation agenda.

Proponents including veteran DAP lawmaker Lim Kit Siang have dismissed such claims, pointing out that he taught himself Jawi while detained under the Internal Security Act years ago, but it did not make him any less Chinese.

Rather, he said he became more of a Malaysian for it.

Despite Lim’s assertions, Chinese Malaysians appear still uneasy.

The DAP leadership is holding a meeting to discuss the issue at its national headquarters here this evening.