Pahang groom-to-be cheated of more than RM20,000 in fake loan scam

KUANTAN, Aug 4 — A driver who wanted to take up a personal loan for his upcoming wedding was instead duped into paying RM20,650 to a fake-loan syndicate.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the victim claimed he decided to apply for the loan on May 16 after he was contacted by a representative of the company.

The victim claimed he was interested to apply for a RM30,000 loan after the suspect told him that the company was registered under the Bank Negara.

“In order for the victim to be eligible for a 5 per cent interest of loan repayment, he was required to submit personal documents purporting for the verification of his application,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the suspect contacted the victim the next day informing him that his loan had been approved and a copy of the confirmation letter was sent to the victim via the WhatsApp application.

The suspect, however, said the victim had to pay RM500 as a processing fee first for the loan to be issued, and followed by various other payments that eventually extended to 12 transactions.

Feeling angry the victim demanded his money back but the suspect disappeared, he said.

The victim then lodged a report at the Cameron Highlands district police headquarters yesterday. — Bernama