561 individuals detained, drugs worth RM39,163 seized in Ops Ice Breaker

KUCHING, Aug 4 — A total of 561 people were detained and drugs worth RM39,163 were seized in a week-long operation code-named “Op Ice Breaker” conducted by the Sarawak police since last July 29.

Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department head Supt Sahar Abd Latif said the operation, conducted simultaneously nationwide, aimed to monitor, detect and curb drug trafficking, as well as abuse, in the country.

He said the 561 people comprising 532 men and 29 women were detained for various drug-related offences, including for possession and abuse.

The drugs that were seized comprised syabu (245.71 gm), cannabis (4.76 gm) and 4,327 Nospen pills, he said, adding that the police also seized a Perodua Myvi car and a Proton Saga car. — Bernama