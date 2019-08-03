Amanah Youth candidates adopt new political approach

Amanah Youth chief Mohd Sany Hamzan (back, 7th right) with representatives of the Negri Sembilan Amanah Youth Convention 2019 in Seremban August 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 3 — Three groups that will be contesting the Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Youth wing elections are seen as adopting a new political approach while simultaneously rejecting the hidden “cai” (list) system.

Its youth chief Mohd Sany Hamzan said Amanah rejected money politics in electing its leaders and the party was of the view that leaders should be elected based on their potentials and experiences.

“There are allegations that Amanah is trying to implement the ‘cai’ system and we completely reject the ‘cai’ system in party elections.

“For me, the exposure of three candidates from these groups is a welcomed improvement and a new political approach whereby the candidates themselves present their visions, ideas, manifestos they will bring into the party for the next three years,” he said to Bernama after the Negri Sembilan Amanah Youth Convention 2019, here today.

He said this was a new approach to political culture where it was evident today where the candidates presented their visions and ideas to the delegates.

“I advise the three groups to treat each other fairly just like siblings as no matter what happen, the winning and losing candidates are still from Amanah youth wing. There is no need to fight and upset each other.

“After October, we must focus on working and serving the people as they are in dire need of Pakatan Harapan leaders who are clean, just and reject money politics and corruption,” he said.

Mohd Sany said today’s youths were wiser and more mature in choosing leaders based on the potentials and experiences of the candidates. — Bernama