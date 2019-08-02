Melaka CM says ready for National Month’s launch

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the preparations for the event have been smooth and received cooperation and commitment from various government agencies. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Aug 2 ― Melaka is gearing up for the launch of the national-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang (national flag) celebration which will be officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tomorrow at the Dataran Pahlawan, in Banda Hilir here.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the preparations for the event have been smooth and received cooperation and commitment from various government agencies including the Information Department and state government agencies.

He said 25 exhibition spaces would be provided during the three-day programme to facilitate the dissemination of information on government programmes and initiatives to the people.

“I have been looking at the preparations as well as information pertaining to the upcoming events especially the opening night... Melaka is ready to host it and make it a success.

“The selection of Melaka was based on the historical factors and it is very important to instill the spirit of patriotism among the younger generation,” he said when met by Bernama after a visit to the venue to look at the preparations’ progress here, late last night.

Also present were Information Department director-general Roselindawati Abdul Rahman and Melaka Information Department director Mohd Rizal Hashim.

Various exciting activities have been lined up from today until August 4, including religious programmes, the Jalur Gemilang convoy, the Caring Bridge exhibition, food truck carnival, and My Best Buy Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (FAMA) sale.

The full dress rehearsal is scheduled to take place at 8pm tonight and during Bernama check, a number of tents such as VIP and VVIPs tents as well as stages for performances have been installed.

Tomorrow, the day will kick off with the Merdeka Run and “Senamrobik” to be held early in the morning while the launch of the national-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang will be held in the evening and followed by the flagging off of the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang convoy as well as the “Sayangi Malaysiaku: Malaysia Bersih” concert featuring top artistes as well as fireworks display. ― Bernama