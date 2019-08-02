Johor Bersatu pledges support for Dr M to remain as PM for full term

Mazlan PPBM's Johor chapter believes that Dr Mahathir should be given space to administer Malaysia until he completes his full term. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, Aug 2 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Johor chapter pledged support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to complete a full term as the country’s seventh prime minister before handing over the post.

State chief Mazlan Bujang said Dr Mahathir’s leadership has been proven in the past and the 94-year-old politician has received much recognition from all over the world for his efforts.

He also hopes Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders would put the country’s interest above all else, including their own political agendas.

“Johor Bersatu fully supports Dr Mahathir as the country’s seventh prime minister,” said Mazlan in a statement today.

Mazlan, who is also the Puteri Wangsa assemblyman and Bersatu’s Tebrau division chief, said the party’s Johor chapter believes that Dr Mahathir should be given space to administer Malaysia until he completes his full term.

“This is to create a politically stable environment for the nation that will contribute tremendously to the rakyat and country,” he said.

Mazlan is known to be aligned to Dr Mahathir and Bersatu supreme council member Datuk A. Kadir Jasin.

Since being dropped in a state exco reshuffle in April, Mazlan has focused on his constituency and also the party at the state level.

This led to his endorsement for the state Bersatu chief post as the party’s senior leadership acknowledged his role as an instrumental advocate of the party’s interests in Johor.

It was previously reported that Dr Mahathir is adamant about keeping his promise to step down once the country is stable and on firmer ground, despite increasing calls for him to serve his full term as the country’s prime minister.

Yesterday, Malay Mail reported Dr Mahathir as saying that he will keep his promise to step aside for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, despite calls for him to serve out his full term.

He said the only way he would renege on the deal was if someone “puts a gun” to his head.

However, he also said that he would leave only when he considered Malaysia to be more stable.