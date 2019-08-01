Purported Pakatan power struggle will damage Malaysia, PAS leader warns

Tuan Ibrahim said the pact must now prove to Malaysians that it can deliver on promises to bring prosperity to the nation. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man cautioned today that continued infighting within Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the perceived power struggle among its leaders will hurt the country’s progress.

Alluding to PH’s lynchpin, PKR, Tuan Ibrahim said the ongoing rift between its top two leaders that have dominated headlines in recent months was also undermining Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Joint Prosperity initiative.

“How can the nation continue to develop and grow when the ruling party can’t sort out their internal affairs?” Tuan Ibrahim said in a statement.

“If the internal power struggle continues, it will not only sabotage the prime minister’s plans for joint prosperity but also destabilise the country, especially with rumours circulating that the Selangor mentri besar is about to be replaced.”

Accusing PH of failing to govern effectively in its first year, Tuan Ibrahim said the pact must now prove to Malaysians that it can deliver on promises to bring prosperity to the nation.

Factionalism in PKR erupted into public view after president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim suggested that his deputy, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, should resign as minister if a sex video allegedly of him is proven genuine.

This also led to rumours that Azmin would abandon PKR for the Gerakan Opposition party and revelations that party leaders aligned to him were regularly absent from internal meetings.

Today, Tuan Ibrahim chided the politicians for the infighting and reminded them of the need to convince investors of Malaysia’s attractiveness and stability.

“This is in line with what the Yang di-Pertuan Agong said yesterday, that he would like to see Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad continue his efforts to reorganize the nations development plans, improve administration, fight corruption and defend the rule of law,” Tuan Ibrahim added.