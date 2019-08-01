IGP says would meet Indira Gandhi but wants her to ease pressure for now

Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to reporters at the Royal Malaysia Police College Kuala Lumpur in Cheras August 1, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador assured M. Indira Gandhi today that he is paying personal attention to the case of her abducted daughter but asked to be given time and space to act.

This comes after Indira expressed her hopes of meeting with Abdul Hamid personally to discuss the investigation into the abduction of her daughter, Prasana Diksa, by her ex-husband who also converted the minor to Islam without the mother’s consent.

Indira told Malay Mail yesterday that she would like to know what leads the police have as she wanted compare it with information obtained from her private investigator.

“Surely one day but meanwhile allow me a little time and space,” the IGP said when asked if he would meet with Indira.

“Rest assured I am paying attention to the case, as I announced earlier that I would like to see this come to an end.

“The agony of the mother, the suffering of psychological trauma by the daughter ... even the husband... both sides got to be brought back to see each other... like I said I want a happy ending to this,” he said this afternoon at the Royal Malaysia Police College in Cheras.

Abdul Hamid also said the he has increased manpower in the police team tracing Indira’s daughter.

“I called the CID and other directors to my office and I informed them that I want something to be done so that both father and daughter will be located and brought back.

“Same team will be tracking but I’ve added more elements (manpower) to track the father and daughter.

“We are just here to enforce a court order. When they are brought back, let the court decide after that,” he added.

On Tuesday, Indira expressed her gratitude that there is finally an IGP whom she said cares about her plight and her abducted daughter.

She said since Abdul Hamid expressed his personal interest in the case she was hoping to meet the IGP himself to discuss the matter.

“I am very glad that finally there’s one IGP who said something like that, as the previous ones ignored me and only gave excuses. Ten years is too long not to get any feedback from the police and I am hoping to get an audience with Datuk Seri Hamid very soon.

“If possible I’d like to know what leads the police have and we can compare with our own investigators who are doing an excellent job right now. I just want some news that the police are doing something to help find my daughter,” she told Malay Mail.

The convert husband, Muhammad Riduan Abdullah, has been in hiding from authorities since 2009, with no leads on his whereabouts from the police.

In the years since, there have been three other IGPs: Tan Sri Musa Hassan (2006-2010), Tan Sri Ismail Omar (2010-2013), Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar (2013-2017), and Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi Harun (2017-2019).

However, the police have yet to recover Prasana and return her to Indira despite the decision and a previous mandamus order she secured compelling the IGP to execute the recovery.

Indira and her team INGAT (Indira Gandhi Action Team) have employed their own private investigators and coupled with help from the public, claimed to have managed to narrow down Riduan’s whereabouts.

Last week, Indira lodged a police report at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters claiming that three groups inspired by fugitive Indian televangelist Dr Zakir Naik are protecting Riduan.

Indira had claimed that she received a call from a private number, saying that the fugitive Riduan is under the protection of the three groups in Golok.

Abdul Hamid however said there are no clear leads for the police to chase but they are doing something to find Prasana without going into detail.

He insisted that the issue not be turned into a religious issue, but a maternal one.

Prasana was 11 months old when Riduan abducted her and converted her and the other two children to Islam without Indira’s consent.

After a lengthy court battle, the Federal Court ruled in January last year that the unilateral conversion of Indira’s three children by Riduan were null and void.