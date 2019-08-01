After threatening bookstores, Jho Low targets 1MDB documentary distributors

Schillings claims the 'The Kleptocrats' defames Low as the main figure in the 1MDB saga and has infringed on copyright by using video footage that is potentially prejudicial to several ongoing lawsuits. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Malaysia’s most wanted man Low Taek Jho is seeking to stop the public release of a documentary on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal called The Kleptocrats, according to US entertainment news report.

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported today that London-based law firm Schillings is acting on behalf of the fugitive better known as Jho Low and has issued legal letters to several distributors and platforms for the documentary, asking that the film be removed from their catalogues.

The law firm claims the movie defames Low as the main figure in the 1MDB saga and has infringed on copyright by using video footage that is potentially prejudicial to several ongoing lawsuits.

THR reported that the documentary makers are resisting the demand, saying their British and American lawyers have cleared The Kleptocrats for public release as it is covered by indemnities and pose no risk to distributors.

“Knowing how passionately Schillings believe in the rule of law and justice, I would be surprised if they were not willing to help law enforcement agencies in the United States, Singapore and Malaysia, in any way they can, to locate and bring to justice their client, the fugitive Jho Low, so he can answer for his alleged role in one of the largest financial frauds in history, a crime that has deeply affected the lives of so many ordinary Malaysians, struggling to maintain decent living conditions for their families in the face of shameless greed and naked corruption,” documentary producer Mike Lerner was quoted saying.

Schillings’ representation of Low came into the public eye last September when the firm threatened to sue bookstores selling Billion Dollar Whale for defamation.

The book, written by two journalists from Wall Street Journal, chronicles Low’s rise and alleged role in the 1MDB financial scandal.