What seduction? Babies, fellow men become rape victims too, Hannah tells PKR senator

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Women, Family, and Community Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh has slammed a PKR senator today for proposing a law to “protect” men from being “seduced” into committing sex crimes.

In a brief statement, Yeoh also called for a stop in blaming survivors of sex crimes on their choice of clothing, considering women who cover up and men are also similarly affected.

“Babies and young children have been victims of a similar crime. They do not know how to seduce men, yet they become part of the statistics,” Yeoh said.

“God did not make men equal with animals. Men were given will power to decide, to think, to exercise restraint.

“Stop blaming victims’ clothing. Many women cover up but are still subjected to harassment and rape. There are also incidents of men raped by fellow men. What seduction?” she asked.

Earlier, PKR senator Mohamad Imran Abdul Hamid had suggested such law to the Dewan Negara, which had caused an uproar.

During the Dewan Negara’s debate on the Syarie Legal Profession (Federal Territories) Bill 2019 today, which was passed in the Dewan Rakyat on July 15, the retired navy admiral said there should be a law to protect men from the actions, words and clothing of women, which can seduce men into committing unlawful acts.

He cited crimes such as incest, rape, molestations, and watching pornography as examples.

The proposal was backed by senate deputy president Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Abdul Samad, who said it was a “good viewpoint”.

“I am appalled that the Senate housed such discussion, even agreed by the [Senate] deputy president

“Rightfully there should be an apology to all women for such distasteful comments,” Yeoh said.

Putrajaya is planning to table a Sexual Harassment Bill this year, following a feasibility study and consultation with NGOs and survivors of sexual harassment.