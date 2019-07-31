Selangor police detain Macau scam mastermind

Police have detained three local men and a Taiwanese man, believed to be the mastermind of a ‘Macau Scam’ syndicate in raids carried out around Selangor and Kuala Lumpur two weeks ago. — AFP pic

SHAH ALAM, July 31 — Police have detained three local men and a Taiwanese man, believed to be the mastermind of a ‘Macau Scam’ syndicate in raids carried out around Selangor and Kuala Lumpur two weeks ago.

Selangor Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief ACP Fazlisyam Abd Majid said the 26-year-old mastermind was arrested in Kuala Lumpur on July 17 in connection with a cheating case amounting to RM270,000 involving a doctor in Sungai Buloh.

He said the Taiwanese man was arrested after police interrogated the three local suspects aged between 24 and 32 years, who were caught on July 16.

“Investigation revealed that the three suspects will look for individuals and pay them RM200 to RM400 to open bank accounts.

“The local suspects also sold ATM cards of other individuals to the Taiwanese who comes to Malaysia once a month. The bank accounts were used as the medium to receive money,” he told a press conference here today.

Police also seized several ATM cards, handphones and laptops from the three local suspects, he said, adding the four were remanded and investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Fazlisyam said Selangor recorded 187 online scam cases amounting to RM15 million so far, this year.

He said police have identified 75 individuals who had been using their bank accounts for fraud and 34 had been charged in court.

He also advised the public against selling or giving their bank accounts to strangers as it was an offence to do so. — Bernama