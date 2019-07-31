MCA Wanita chief to cooperate with police but denies slander accusation on Perak exco rape case

Wanita MCA chairman Datuk Heng Seai Kie today said that she will cooperate with police over a slanderous remark which she allegedly made on the rape case involving a state exco, but insisted that it was not her who made such statements. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Wanita MCA chairman Datuk Heng Seai Kie today said that she will cooperate with police over a slanderous remark which she allegedly made on the rape case involving a state executive councillor (exco), but insisted that it was not her who made such statements.

“I am fully prepared to cooperate in police investigation over the individual who made slanderous claims, stating that the police have lost the forensic reports in the ongoing investigation of the alleged rape case said to involve Perak Exco Paul Yong,” she said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Perak Police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said a Facebook page called “1 Malaysia Tolak DAP” had quoted Heng as claiming that a forensic report on the case was missing.

Heng today said she had on July 27 and 29 issued a statement in Chinese, Bahasa Melayu and English to give her point of view on the issue that the investigation paper was returned by the deputy public prosecutor after police submitted them because the medical and forensics reports were not attached.

“This was based on news reports which had stated that police had not attached the relevant medical and forensics reports and that is why it the DPP had returned it back to the police,” she said in a statement today.

Heng said she had also mentioned on her previous statement on July 27 and 29 that the returning of investigations papers back to the police was outrageous as it will only further delay the judiciary process.

“I mentioned that if it is true (that forensic reports were missing) then Razarudin should give a proper account and apologise to the victim and the public.

“I have expressed the same viewpoint in the statements of all 3 languages. There was never any mention of the medical report and forensic report being lost,” she insisted

Heng said it was not her who is being investigated but the Facebook page of “1 Malaysia Tolak DAP” which posted the claims.

“Nevertheless, since the police have requested me to aid in their investigations, I am fully prepared to cooperate,” she said.

Police initiated an investigation into the posting by lodging a report against the Facebook page, and an investigation paper has been opened and investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 500 of the Penal Code.

Section 233 handles “improper use of network facilities or network service”, while Section 500 deals with defamation.

Razarudin had previously clarified that police have not received forensic report from Chemical Department and the hospital.

Yong was arrested earlier this month after he was accused of raping his Indonesia domestic help at this house in Ipoh, and was later released on bail.

Police had taken statements from both Yong and the 23-year-old Indonesian worker, with medical examination also performed on both as part of the investigation.

The case has been classified under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape based on preliminary investigations.