Lorry driver fined for moving animals from disease-control area in Johor

Lorry driver Ibrahim Salleh is seen at the Magistrate’s Court in Johor Baru July 31, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, July 31 — The Magistrate’s Court today fined a lorry driver RM5,000 for transporting goats and sheep out of a foot-and-mouth disease control area without permission from the State Veterinary Services Department.

Magistrate Norasidah A. Rahman imposed the fine, in default three months’ jail, on part-time lorry driver Ibrahim Salleh, 67, after he pleaded guilty to moving 40 goats and 20 sheep from a goat-rearing company’s farm in Kulai to a slaughterhouse here on June 27.

Ibrahim, who was unrepresented, said in mitigation that he had to support a family of five and only earned RM40 a day as a part-time worker. — Bernama