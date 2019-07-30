Malaysians congratulate Sultan Abdullah on his installation

Sultan Abdullah with Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah during the installation of His Majesty as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara July 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Malaysians of all walks of life have conveyed their congratulations to Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on His Majesty’s installation today as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara.

The people also offered prayers for Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah in conjunction with the glorious ceremony in accordance with the heritage of the Malay Sultanate.

In Pahang, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said Sultan Abdullah would be able to carry out his role as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and lead Malaysia to greater glory.

Sultan Abdullah’s official driver Azman Saadon, on behalf of the general staff of Istana Abdulaziz, prayed for the good health of His Majesty to rule the country.

“We at Istana Abdulaziz know that Their Majesties are so caring and kind. We are proud that Malaysians can now get to know them more closely,” he said.

In Kelantan, Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said the people had expressed their commitment to defend the institution of the monarchy in the country in line with His Majesty’s position as the head of state which symbolised the nations’s sovereignty, unity, greatness and glory.

“May Allah SWT bless and lead him in carrying out his duty and role as the head of state,” he said.

In Negri Sembilan, a part-time worker, Muhammad Azri Syazwan Abd Hamid, 23, said Sultan Abdullah was the people’s king and was always concerned about the hardships and problems faced by them, especially those affected by disasters.

A public university student, Sin Run Hui, 23, said the personality of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong who cared about people’s lives had touched her feelings.

“I really admire the personality of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong who is always concerned about the people. His Majesty also regularly uses social media to share his life and interact with the people, thus strengthening his relationship with the people,” she said.

In Kedah, government pensioner Ibrahim Ahmad, 65, said the leadership and personality of Sultan Abdullah was very much loved by the people.

“His Majesty is a very friendly person, likes to say hello and joke around with ordinary people,” he said.

In Melaka, Chief Minister Adly Zahari and all the people of Melaka extended their congratulations to His Majesty and prayed that Allah SWT would bless the reign of Sultan Abdullah.

Another government pensioner, Azmi Hassan, 64, said he was impressed by the friendliness of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong towards the people.

“I pray that His Majesty will continue to be given good health and faith to continue to rule this country... His Majesty is loved by the people,” he told Bernama.

Robert Teo, 44, also hoped that His Majesty would continue to be given good health to rule the country and to look after the welfare of the people.

In Sarawak, civil servant Norazura Salleh, 34, who is a native of Pahang, said she was proud that Sultan Abdullah had been crowned the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“His Majesty is a very special person, especially for the people of Pahang. May the people continue to enjoy peace and harmony under the auspices of His Majesty,” she said.

Private sector employee Aloren Lewis Lias, 33, said she was very excited to watch the installation ceremony, which was broadcast live throughout Malaysia.

In Terengganu, young people were also excited to witness the ceremony even though it was only on television.

“Although we are approaching the year 2020, the rich tradition of the Malay Sultanate was very much felt while watching the ceremony...especially when ‘nobat’ was playing,” said Nik Anis Ayuni Zakaria, 23, a private sector worker from Kuala Terengganu.

University student Wan Zurafifah Wan Zulkifli, 21, said she was pleased to see the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong held hands when entering Istana Negara.

“They are a very friendly royal couple...this is the first time I’ve seen royal couples holding hands in such ceremony,” she said.

In Selangor, Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said he was confident that the people’s king would form a fair and equitable reign.

Private sector worker Harun Omar, 42, admired the personalities of His Majesty who regularly help the people during disasters.

“Malaysians are fortunate to have His Majesty as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. His friendliness would further strengthen the relationship between the king and the people,” he said.

In Perak, Tebing Tinggi assemblyman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari said the installation ceremony was an important event because it was a national tradition.

“(The installation) started at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Hall in Jalan Ampang and then at the old Istana Negara and now the new palace at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim. All this will be historical treasures,” said Abdul Aziz, who is also a constitutional expert..

He said Sultan Abdullah’s installation was also a symbol of continuity as well as remembering the reign of his late father Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah who was installed the seventh Yang di-Pertuan Agong in 1979.

“All this is unique, there is no other monarchical system like this. It puts Malaysia on the world map and can attract tourists and researchers,” he said.

Titi Serong assemblyman Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim said Sultan Abdullah’s approachable and friendly personalities were highly admired by the people.

“Hopefully under the auspices of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the country will be more respected and the Malay Rulers will be more beloved by the people,” he said.

In Johor, Mentri Besar Datuk Sahruddin Jamal congratulated Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah.

“May His Majesty be able to assume this responsibility with justice and fairness,” he said.

Johor Bersatu secretary Mohd Solihan Badri was also confident that Sultan Abdullah was able to be a ruler who respected the people’s desire to live a comfortable and happy life.

Paloh assemblyman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said he welcomed Sultan Abdullah’s effort to promote unity and tolerance among all races and religions in the country.

Sheikh Umar, who is also state Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Committee chairman, said he and the state government leaders would also take the advice of Sultan Abdullah to refrain from inciting misunderstanding by raising matters than can undermine and destroy harmony in the country. — Bernama