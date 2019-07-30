Malaysian Cabinet ministers congratulate newly-installed King

Sultan Abdullah with Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah during the installation of His Majesty as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara July 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Several Cabinet ministers extended their congratulations to Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on His Majesty’s installation today as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara.

The ministers also congratulated Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah as the Raja Permaisuri Agong.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said Sultan Abdullah’s message in his address at the installation should be taken seriously by all citizens in the effort to build a more harmonious country.

“My utmost congratulations to His Majesty on being installed as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.

“In keeping with his decree, we (the ministers and the people) should all maintain unity for the country to be peaceful and progressive,” he said when approached by the media after the installation ceremony.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng also congratulated Sultan Abdullah and said he hoped that everyone will work together to realise the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

“His Majesty’s message today is very meaningful and we must make sure that the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 can be achieved for the future of the people of today and tomorrow,” he said.

Sultan Abdullah, in a royal decree at the ceremony, urged all parties not to incite misunderstanding by raising matters that can jeopardise the country’s harmony.

His Majesty stressed that the unity and harmony of the people are the pillars and strength of the nation.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who has the strong support of Malaysians, pledges to and is determined to defend the institution of the monarchy in the country.

“This good relationship can certainly guarantee stability and harmony in our country,” he said.

Touching on His Majesty’s address, he said he was touched when Sultan Abdullah personally expressed his appreciation to Dr Mahathir as a leading statesman who is able to continue the tradition of leadership and maintain good relations among the institution of the rulers, the government and the people.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu described Sultan Abdullah’s message of unity as an advice and reminder to all Malaysians.

He said the security forces will work hard to eradicate elements that can cause unease in the country.

“This is important advice from His Majesty because we do not want what is happening in countries facing unrest to take place in our country. If there are differences in our opinion, we will manage them well,” he said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the country’s continuous prosperity is crucial to ensuring the unity of the people and expressed the hope that it will continue under the rule of Sultan Abdullah.

He also said it is hoped that the country will remain stable, prosperous and well-governed under the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Today, Malaysia became the focus of the people in the country and the international community when Sultan Abdullah was officially installed as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong to reign as the head of state for the next five years.

His Majesty, who was proclaimed as the sixth Sultan of Pahang on January 15, succeeded his father Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, and was elected as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at a special meeting of the Conference of Rulers on January 24 and sworn in on January 31. — Bernama