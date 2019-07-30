Hadi repeats backing for Dr M to stay but denies on same page with Azmin

Hadi had earlier said the PAS-Umno alliance was in favour of Dr Mahathir completing his full term as prime minister. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang reiterated today his support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to serve out a complete term as the prime minister today.

However, Hadi rejected suggestions that his position was similar to that of PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali who appealed yesterday for Dr Mahathir to be given a full term to implement the reforms Pakatan Harapan aimed to introduce.

“He (Azmin) is different, I am different. He is from one party, I am from another. My call was made from the outset and has never changed,” Hadi was quoted as saying by the Sinar Harian portal.

The Marang MP then explained the support he previously expressed on behalf of the PAS-Umno alliance, saying that the office of the prime minister was one of great importance in the country.

He added that it would not be right for Pakatan Harapan to exchange the holders of the position when it has yet to deliver many of the pledges it made to the country prior to winning the general election.

“Becoming the PM is not like putting on a pair of shoes, which you change every so often. Let it be truly stable and he (Dr Mahathir) has the most experience in the position,” he said, adding that Dr Mahathir should also be given the opportunity to continue due to his age.

On Saturday, Hadi said the PAS-Umno alliance was in favour of Dr Mahathir completing his full term as prime minister.

Yesterday, Azmin lauded Hadi for the endorsement and added his own support for Dr Mahathir to serve out his full term.

PH has presented a succession plan that would see PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim taking over from Dr Mahathir as prime minister but the timeline for this remains unclear.

It initially portrayed this as happening within two years of the general election but it was later revealed that there is no formal agreement on when it must happen.