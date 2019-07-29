Water disruption in Seberang Perai Selatan for 12 hours on Aug 2

Jaseni advised residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water ahead of the disruption. — AFP pic

GEORGE TOWN, July 29 — About 40,000 consumers in Seberang Perai Selatan will experience water supply disruption for 12 hours from 10pm on August 2, according to the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP).

PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said the disruption is due to the diversion of the existing 900mm mild steel water supply pipeline away from a Public Works Department (JKR) road-widening project site at Jalan Sungai Bakap in Seberang Perai Selatan.

“The 900mm water supply pipeline must be safely diverted away from the JKR work site to avoid mishaps such as a burst pipeline that will lead to unscheduled water supply interruptions,” he said in a statement today.

He said the affected areas include Taman Widuri, Sungai Udang, Tanjung Berembang and Bandar Baru.

Jaseni advised residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water ahead of the disruption.

“PBAPP deeply regrets any inconvenience caused. Please remember to store sufficient water for overnight use,” he said. — Bernama