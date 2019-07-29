Probed for snubbing Agong’s coronation holiday, printing firm now says will give staff day off

The firm said its employees will be allowed to observe the holiday for the Agong’s coronation tomorrow. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Gan Seng Printing (M) Sdn Bhd will comply with the compulsory public holiday for the installation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow after previously telling employees it was not observing additional holidays declared by the government.

In a short memo describing itself as a “law-abiding company”, the firm said it has taken note that tomorrow is a compulsory public holiday for the entire country.

“As such, we will comply and take it as a public holiday accordingly,” the firm said in the memo.

Separately on a Facebook post, Gan Seng also “thanked” the Labour Department for advising it of its obligations in the matter.

In a previous memo, the firm told employees that it would not observe any public holidays outside the 11 that the company selected at the start of the year.

“We will not entertain any future additional public holidays announced by the government, the list of holiday stated by the company is final,” it said then.

The memo was leaked online, triggering criticism and condemnation of the company.

The Human Resources Ministry subsequently announced an investigation against Gan Seng under the Work Act 1955 and Holidays Act 1951.

Among others, the ministry said the firm’s employees must be allowed to observe the holiday for the Agong’s coronation aside from the five mandatory holidays and six other holidays agreed upon by the company and its workers.