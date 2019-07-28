PKR comms chief reminds leadership members to prioritise party meetings, says ample advance notice given

PKR communication director Fahmi Fadzil speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya July 28, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, July 28 — PKR leadership members have been given advanced schedules to enable them to plan their programmes and make time to attend important party meetings, the party’s communications director Fahmi Fadzil said today.

At a press conference here, Fahmi said that the central leadership council leaders (CLC) have also been reminded by the party’s secretary-general in today’s meeting, to prioritise the meetings, in which important matters would be discussed and decided upon.

“At this time, the central leadership council has been reminded by the secretary-general in today’s meeting, that the schedule for meetings, including the CLC meetings and also the political bureau meetings, will be distributed earlier. So at least we know two to three months in advance, that these are the dates.

“The leadership has been reminded to be present and prioritise the meetings, so we can, as a party, coordinate policies and decisions made, stronger and better, and this reminder has been issued to all leaders,” Fahmi added.

When asked about the implications for those who disobey by not showing up for the meetings, Fahmi said such issues would be deliberated by the political bureau.

Fahmi was speaking to the media after the CLC meeting today, at the PKR headquarters here.

Notably absent at today’s meeting were the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, vice-presidents Zuraida Kamaruddin and Chua Tian Chang or Tian Chua, PKR Wanita chief Haniza Talha and Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shaari.

Fahmi, conducting the press conference today, explained that this was because many of the PKR leaders including president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, left soon after the CLC meeting, as they were leaving to Sarawak for a state Pakatan Harapan (PH) function.