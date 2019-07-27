Tourism Malaysia: Four million Indonesian tourists expected for Visit Malaysia 2020

Tourists are seen riding rented tandem bicycles with canopies around George Town’s heritage area on September 1, 2013. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

JAKARTA, July 27 — An estimated four million Indonesian tourists are expected to visit Malaysia in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2020, according to Tourism Malaysia.

The agency’s director in Indonesia, Roslan Othman, said Indonesia was viewed as a major market for Malaysian tourism, with about 30 million visitors targeted as a whole for 2020.

Speaking at a ceremony to introduce the Visit Malaysia 2020 logo to about 50 tour agents in Indonesia here, he said Tourism Malaysia was working with tour agents in Indonesia to achieve the targeted four million arrivals, and will also hold promotional events in other Indonesian cities.

He added that the agency’s target for Indonesian visitors in 2019 was 3.4 million, and up to May this year, about 1.5 million of the target had been achieved. — Bernama