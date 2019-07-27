Overzealous support for PKR leaders undermining party unity, says Tian Chua

Chua Tian Chang reminded party members that PKR was formed based on its rejection of gutter politics and oppression. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — PKR vice president Chua Tian Chang says overzealous support by different factions within the party, in reference to the tension between party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, is undermining party unity.

The politician, better known as Tian Chua, called for party members to be wary of their actions as enemies of the party and Pakatan Harapan (PH) would exploit the situation.

“There are some elements within the party have overzealously displayed support for this leader and that leader. Consciously or unconsciously, some supporters strive to outdo one another and intensified tension within the party.

“No matter what is their motive, their action is sowing seeds of suspicion and conflict between different leaders. Unfortunately, it has seriously undermined the party unity.

“I would like to remind all PKR members that the enemies of PKR, PH and our reforms agenda are waiting to exploit the situation. A divided house will invite external intervention and could lead to self-destruction.

“Those who try to harm the relationship of president with deputy president and various vice presidents are advancing the agenda of PH’s enemies,” he said in a statement today.

Chua, who is pro-Anwar, reminded party members that PKR was formed based on its rejection of gutter politics and oppression.

He called for unity among PKR members and said he would not allow anyone with ulterior motive to diminish the party.

“Party members should return to the basics and understand the tenets of the party’s principles. One should not forget PKR emerged as a movement which rejects gutter politics and oppression.

“PKR later merged with Parti Rakyat as milestone to reiterate our commitment toward the people’s welfare and a just society. No matter in what circumstances, PKR should not deviate from our original track.

“... it is my responsibility to vehemently preserve and defend the unity of president, deputy president, and the national leadership in entirety. I would not allow anybody with ulterior motive to destroy this unity,” he said.