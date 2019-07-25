Pakatan govt resolved to improve people’s lives, says Melaka CM

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the Pakatan Harapan may have been the government for just one year but its leaders are resolved to bring about changes which will make the people’s lives better. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, July 25 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) may have been the government for just one year but its leaders are resolved to bring about changes which will make the people’s lives better, said Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

He said that to achieve this, the government needs the help and support of all the people.

This year’s National Day celebration, Adly said, bears the spirit of the people who want changes to be made after PH was given the mandate in the 14th general election last year.

“The people want changes from the government which has made efforts to fulfill the GE14 manifesto over the past year. I am convinced we can make the changes that the people want,” he told Bernama.

On the launch of the 2019 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign at Dataran Pahlawan, Bandar Hilir, on Aug 3, he said Melaka is honoured to be the host this year.

“I am convinced Melaka was chosen because the history of Melaka and Malaysia began here. It is a reminder of something which is very meaningful to all of us,” he said.

The National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign will be launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Bernama