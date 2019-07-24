Ziana Zain to perform at launch of National Month

Ziana Zain is among several artistes who will be performing at ‘Sayangi Malaysiaku, Malaysia Bersih’ (Love My Malaysia, A Clean Malaysia) concert, at the launch of the 2019 National and Fly-the-Jalur-Gemilang month on August 3 at Dataran Pahlawan, Bandar Hilir, Melaka. — Picture via Instagram/iamzianazain

MELAKA, July 24 — Popular local artiste, Ziana Zain is among several artistes who will be performing at ‘Sayangi Malaysiaku, Malaysia Bersih’ (Love My Malaysia, A Clean Malaysia) concert, at the launch of the 2019 National and Fly-the-Jalur-Gemilang month on August 3 at Dataran Pahlawan, Bandar Hilir, Melaka.

Information Department deputy director-general (Digital Content) Datuk Mohd Sukari Ab Hamid said apart from the concert, the event which will be launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the night would also be accompanied by a variety of other side events for visitors who attend the show.

“There will be a show of fireworks and light and sound ... that is a twist for the launch of the National Month and Fly-the-Jalur-Gemilang this time over the past years ... that’s why we are encouraging people in Melaka and nearby states to attend,” he said here, today.

He said this in an interview with Al-Hijrah TV in Kuala Lumpur on the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2019.

Mohd Sukari said besides that, a doa selamat as well as reciting of the Asma Ul Husna zikir will be held on Aug 2 at the Melaka Chinese Mosque in Krubong which is expected to be attended by Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Khalil Yaacob.

“The prayer is for the welfare, peace and prosperity of the country while other religious programmes for the same purpose will be held in their respective places of worship,” he said.

On the objective of the launch, he explained that it was aimed at injecting and promoting the spirit of patriotism among the people in the country and to fly the Jalur Gemilang together. — Bernama