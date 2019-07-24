Water supply to KL, Kuala Langat fully restored

Water supply in Kuala Lumpur and Kuala Langat disrupted due to the recent diesel pollution in Sungai Selangor has been restored completely at 6pm today. — Picture by KE Ooi

SHAH ALAM, July 24 — Water supply in Kuala Lumpur and Kuala Langat disrupted due to the recent diesel pollution in Sungai Selangor has been restored completely at 6pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd head of customer relations and communications Abdul Raof Ahmad said water supply in five affected areas has been fully restored so far.

Supply to affected areas in Klang, Shah Alam and Petaling is also 99 per cent restored.

“We are targetting complete restoration of all affected areas by 9am Friday,” he said in a statement here today.

Last Friday, 1,191,942 customer accounts in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak, and Kuala Langat were affected by unscheduled water disruptions after diesel pollution was detected in Phases 1, 2 and 3 of the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant and the Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plant. — Bernama