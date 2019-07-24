Perak Opposition quit assembly en masse over motion on MB Inc

The state Opposition bloc staged a walkout at the Perak State Legislative Assembly in Ipoh July 24, 2019. — Pictures by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 24 — All 28 state Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS lawmakers walked out of the Perak Legislative Assembly this afternoon after Deputy Speaker Aminuddin Zulkipli greenlit a motion to improve the management of Mentri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc) for debate.

State Opposition Leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad said the BN and PAS assemblymen did not see a need to debate the motion when the Assembly already has the audit report of MB Inc submitted by the state Public Account Committee (PAC).

“In the report there is no misuse of power, money laundering or missing money.

“There is only weakness in terms of the administration and management issues, which is normal,” he told a press conference following the walkout.

“The Opposition accept the report, so there is no reason for the motion to be even brought up in the first place,” he added.

Saarani explained that the suggestions given from the audit report to improve the administration and management should be discussed by the mentri besar and state executive councillors first before tabling their suggestions to the Assembly.

“Why are they rushing for motion to improve the administration and management of MB Inc without even being discussed by the state officials on what can be done on the matter?

“Are they saying that they don’t have confidence in their own government to manage and administer MB Inc?” he asked.

Seats are left empty after the state Opposition bloc staged a walkout at the Perak State Legislative Assembly in Ipoh July 24, 2019.

The motion, by Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng, who is also the PAC chairman, was approved with the support of 31 assemblymen present.

During debates, Leong said the PAC found several weaknesses and errors in the running of MB Inc by the previous BN state government, prior to GE14.

“With credible witnesses coming forward to testify to the investigation committee, it has been established that since the forming of MB Inc in 2012, no auditing has been performed,” he said.

Leong later told a press conference here that MB Inc was unable to return the commitment fee to 17 investors as the money was used for management expenses.

He also said a total of RM374,000 was spent to produce 3,000 copies of the Brand Laureate magazine, with a total of 2,783 copies collecting dust at the MB Inc storeroom.

At the end of the session, Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham chided the past MB Inc management for its poor performance that left the company with financial problems.

Ngeh ruled that annual audit reports on the government-linked company must be conducted and presented to the assembly.

He also said that the commitment fee, which is a deposit paid by investors for a project to MB Inc, cannot be used as operational expenses.

“When carrying out a new agreement with any parties, MB Inc must have a termination clause, and strict timeframe to ensure the operator does hold on to a land without any activities.

“Mb Inc must also not spend money on doubtful promotional and publicity projects such as the Brand Laureate,” Ngeh added.