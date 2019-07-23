Water supply disruption in Johor Baru on July 30

Johor Baru faces a 23-hour disruption in water supply starting 10am on July 30. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, July 23 — Several areas here will experience a 23-hour disruption in water supply from 10am on July 30 due to maintenance work at a plant in Sungai Johor.

State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said in a statement that water supply would resume at 9am the next day.

Details of the water supply disruption can be obtained from www.ranhillsaj.com.my or by calling 1800887474 or by sending an SMS to 0197727474, the statement said. — Bernama