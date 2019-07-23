Rosmah withdraws appeal against property acquisition declaration order

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is facing 12 counts of money laundering, involving RM7,097,750 and five counts for failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, July 23 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor today withdrew her appeal over a notice compelling her to declare her property acquisition between January 1, 2009 and December 31, 2017, relating to a money-laundering case.

Her lawyer Datuk K.Kumaraendran requested for the appeal to be struck out as the defence had already filed a notice of discontinuance of the appeal on July 12, this year.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Dusuki Mokhtar did not object.

The three-member bench comprising Court of Appeal judges Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli, Datuk Kamardin Hashim and Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof then struck out the case.

Counsel told reporters that the appeal was academic as Rosmah had complied with the notice on July 8, this year.

He told the media that the defence would also be withdrawing the application to stay the compliance of the notice at the High Court on Friday.

Rosmah, the wife of former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak, was issued with the notice on November 1 last year.

She then filed an application to set aside the notice issued by the public prosecutor but it was dismissed by the High Court on May 24, this year.

The notice compelled her to declare all her assets from January 1, 2009 until December 31, 2017 under Section 49 (1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

Failure to comply with the notice is an offence punishable by a maximum RM3 million fine, up to five years’ jail or both upon conviction.

Rosmah, 67, is facing 12 counts of money laundering, involving RM7,097,750 and five counts for failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board.

The offences were allegedly committed at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli branch, Ground Floor, 148 Jalan Ampang here between December 4, 2013, and June 8, 2017, and the Inland Revenue Board, Kompleks Bangunan Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here between May 1, 2014, and May 1, 2018. — Bernama