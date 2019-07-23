No plastic ban in Perak government offices, exco says

State Education, Technology, Science and Environmental Committee chairman Abdul Aziz Bari speaks during the Perak State Assembly in Ipoh July 23, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 23 — Perak has no plans to ban plastics from being used at government offices, the state legislative assembly was told today amid a spotlight on the mountains of illicit waste in the country.

Perak Education, Technology, Science and Environmental Committee chairman Abdul Aziz Bari said the ban could not be introduced yet because there are no detailed studies on how to reduce or prohibit the usage of plastic at the government offices at the moment.

“However, the overall plastic consumption reduction will be studied at the management level at the state government offices in order to implement a plan to reduce plastic usage,” he said.

The Tebing Tinggi assemblyman added that efforts to reduce the use of plastic are more effective through education and by spreading awareness.

“One of the efforts at the government offices is through the implementation of the Public Sector Conducive Ecosystem programme which has been rebranded from the 5S ‘sort, set in order, shine, standardise, and sustain’ programme.

“Among the objectives is to enhance energy and recycling through the tagline ‘Go Green’,” he said.

Abdul Aziz added that the state government also did not encourage the use of plastic flower ornaments in government offices and recommended the use of recycling boxes.

Abdul Aziz said among the targeted proposals to reduce plastic waste include introducing licensing conditions to promote the use of biodegradable products to business premises, improving recycling campaigns and to establish and enhance mutual-aid programmes.