Malaysia Airports to take steps to collect outstanding PSC from AirAsia

AirAsia planes are seen on the runway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport August 19, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd will take steps to collect the outstanding passenger service charges (PSC) due to it from AirAsia Bhd and AirAsia X Bhd, as decided by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on July 18.

It said the estimated value to be collected is RM41.5 million, comprising the difference in the previous and current PSC for international non-ASEAN passengers as well as the late payment charges.

“We have repeatedly clarified that the PSC charges are not decided or imposed by us, Malaysia Airports; rather it is set and regulated by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) and the government.

“It is our responsibility to implement the PSC charges as gazetted by MAVCOM. It is important to highlight that Malaysia Airports’ civil suits against AirAsia centred upon AirAsia’s failure to make payment of the PSC rates prescribed by MAVCOM,” the airport operator said in a statement today.

Malaysia Airports reiterated that in operating and managing 39 airports in Malaysia, its responsibility lies in ensuring that the services and facilities at all airports are maintained at the optimum level for airlines and passengers alike.

The Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (IATA code: KUL) total passenger traffic reached 60 million passengers last year and there are more than 60 airlines operating at KUL today.

“In order to maintain standard and equitable practices at the airport for all airlines, Malaysia Airports has established the Condition of Use (COU) which outlines the standard contract governing the relationship between the airport and all the airlines utilising the services at KUL, as well as conditions for the use of the airport including in matters pertaining to services, facilities, charges, compliance, and security.

“It is an industry norm and practice for the COU to serve as a standardised and uniform contract because the airport operator cannot be expected to enter into airline-specific contracts with each airline utilising the services and facilities of the airport,” Malaysia Airports said.

It added that the COU is accepted by the industry as a tool to enforce the rules and regulations governing the use of the airport across the board in line with fair treatment of all airlines.

AirAsia Group Bhd, on behalf of unit AirAsia Bhd, and AirAsia X Bhd announced last week that they would appeal against the High Court’s decision.

The court had ordered the two companies to settle a total of RM40.73 million in unpaid PSC to Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd (MA Sepang) as well as combined unpaid late payment charges of RM792,382.

Malaysia Airports, in a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday, said notwithstanding the appeal, AirAsia remained liable to make payment of the full summary judgment sum to its unit, MA Sepang. — Bernama