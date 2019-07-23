IGP says may book Sg Selangor polluters under Sosma

IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Saboteurs of four of Selangor’s raw water treatment facilities may find themselves held under Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) — a law that allows for detentions without trial and usually reserved for terror suspects.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador today said the diesel pollution of the river over the weekend that forced the shutdown of the four plants supplying treated water to over one million households across the Klang Valley is seen as sabotaging a key infrastructure.

“We will arrest anyone who has committed sabotage on important, critical infrastructure and they can be arrested under Sosma. They can be charged under the most serious laws that we have.

“We take this very seriously as this involves four to five million people. I will not hesitate or take this lightly. No, I am very focused on this,” he told reporters after the National Financial Literacy Strategy 2019-2023 here.

Abdul Hamid said he ordered the Selangor police chief to personally lead the investigation given the gravity of the situation.

The IGP recalled that the Internal Security Act—now defunct—was used to arrest those found sabotaging essential services and utilities such as water and electricity in the past.

Yesterday, the Selangor government said it suspects sabotage after diesel contaminated Sungai Selangor.

The fuel is believed to have been leaked from sand dredgers parked along the river banks on the upper reaches of Sungai Selangor.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari had said a police report has been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Sabotage was suspected because the pollution occurred at a location where sand mining by a licensed contractor ceased two months ago.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a pontoon-supported oil tank at the location had been opened, allowing the fuel to flow into the river and resulted in odour pollution of the raw water.

“The tank could not have opened due to the wind or rain. People have pulled open the cover to drain the oil. I do not rule out sabotage, negligence or irresponsible action by certain people,” Amirudin told a press conference yesterday.